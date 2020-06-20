Rapper Tray Savage shot to death in Chicago: report

Rapper Tray Savage, 26, was shot and killed Friday on Chicago’s South Side, according to multiple news outlets.



The American star, who's a member of Chief Keef's record label, was reportedly shot in the neck. The musician was driving in the neighborhood of Chatham around when someone opened fire.

According to reports, the up and coming star hit three other vehicles after he was hit by the gunfire.

He was then taken to University of Chicago Medical Canter where he was later pronounced dead.



The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Kentray Young, which is Savage’s birth name. Savage lived in the same neighborhood where he was shot.

