Prince William spills adorable secret about his kids: They're 'attacking the kitchen'

Prince William has let royal fans in on an adorable secret about what his three kids are upto during quarantine.

The Duke of Cambridge said that his kids, Prince George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte are attacking the kitchen.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” William said while visiting Paul Brandon’s Smiths the Bakers bakery, according to Belfast Telegraph.

He said that his wife Kate has “been doing quite a bit of baking,” noting that he has also “done a little bit” of his own.

In April, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the Duchess of Cambridge “bakes and decorates cakes with the kids on the weekend to keep them entertained.”

The insider said, “The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it. They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds. George has been helping Charlotte with her gymnastics and they’ll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!”

Kate “counts her blessings that the kids get on so well,” the source concluded.

During a virtual meeting earlier, Kate talked about homeschooling George and Charlotte.

“I don’t know how they get it done honestly,” she explained. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

