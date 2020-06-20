Angelina Jolie touches upon adoption and the 'resilience' of refugees in rare interview

Angelina Jolie came forth shedding light on her beautifully diverse and inclusive family in a rare new interview with Vogue.

She described adoption as "an amazing journey to share" between children and their parents and how refugees should have "protection when needed."

During the interview, the Tomb Raider actress touched upon her humanitarian work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Jolie said she has witnessed "a lack of will to protect and defend basic human rights, and a lack of diplomacy and accountability. A lot of people profit from the chaos of broken, dependent countries and it sickens me. We also see leaders spread fear for political gain, and nationalism rising — anger at 'the other.' "

"But on the other hand, I also see amazing generosity towards refugees in many countries and extraordinary strength and resilience from refugees themselves," she added. "And it is not a hopeless picture. Just five conflicts account for two-thirds of all cross-border displacement — Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. Change the dynamic there, and we change the picture for global displacement."

"Around the world, people are fleeing gas attacks, rape, female genital mutilation, beatings, persecution, murder. They do not flee to improve their lives. They flee because they cannot survive otherwise," Jolie said. "What I really want is to see an end to what forces people out of their homelands. I want to see prevention when we can, protection when needed and accountability when crimes are committed."

Talking about three of her six children who are adopted, the Oscar winner said, "Each is a beautiful way of becoming family. What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. 'Adoption' and 'orphanage' are positive words in our home. With my adopted children, I can't speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time."

"Honor them. Learn from them. It's the most amazing journey to share," she continued. "They are not entering your world — you are entering each other's worlds."