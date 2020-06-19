Jennifer Aniston 'upset' as Brad Pitt turns 'focus on kids' and ex Angelina Jolie?

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's rekindled friendship has reportedly become a little strained after he focused on co-parenting his kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.



According to a media outlet, the Hollywood legend made the decision to spend more time in the company of Angelina for the sake of his children, which has reportedly jarred with Jenifer Amiston, who has been seeing a lot of her ex husband in recent times.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's special friendship has once again been brought into question due to an old adversary in the situation.

Brad has reportedly smoothed things with Angelina after they spent much of their divorce at loggerheads.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' reportedly prioritises the kids and made such an effort for Shiloh’s birthday.



The shift in Brad’s behaviour and his inclination towards Angelina has left Jen feeling a bit uneasy, according to report.