Angelina Jolie opens up about how racism affects her black daughter

Amid the protests against racial inequality in US, Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has opened up about how racism affects her family.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the actress criticised systemic anti-black racism which she said affects her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt.

She also spoke about being a white mother to a black daughter and said she benefited from racial privilege her daughter does not have.

“A system that protects me but might not protect my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country based on skin colour – is intolerable,” the Maleficent star told the magazine.

“We need to progress beyond sympathy and good intentions to laws and policies that actually address structural racism and impunity.”

The actress donated $200,000 to NAACP legal fund on her daughter's birthday to support the struggle against racial inequality.

Asked to share advice for white and non-black parents on how to talk to kids about racism, she said: “Listen to those who are being oppressed and never assume to know.”