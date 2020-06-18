CSS 2019 results: 365 of more than 14,500 candidates pass, translating to 2.51% success rate

A total of 14,521 candidates took part in the CSS written test and only 372 aced it. The News/Illustration

ISLAMABAD: Some 365 of over 14,500 candidates who appeared for the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations have passed, translating into a 2.51% success rate, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) said Wednesday while announcing the final results.

The 214 candidates who excelled in the exams were recommended for recruitment at Grade 17 of the federal service.

These include 132 men and 82 women.



Of those, 365 qualified following interviews; these include 214 men and 151 women, indicating a 2.51% success rate.

The candidates have also been allotted service groups.

In addition, first position-holder Rana Haider Tahir has been assigned the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) group.