Producer reveals 'Gladiator' sequel still on the cards

Fans of Russel Crowe starrer Hollywood classic "Gladiator" has long been waiting for the sequel .

On the 20th anniversary of the film, producer of the project has answered several questions regarding the sequel.

Douglas Wick says the idea of making "Gladiator 2" is still alive but the first answer to any question should be having director Ridley Scott in the meeting.

"Yes, we’re working on it, and we’ve just all vowed that we’ll only proceed if we get something great on paper,” Wick tells me about the possible sequel. “We’re too respectful of the first movie to ever do anything cynical," he said.

Scott, who directed the Oscar winning film, previously hinted at bringing Australian actor Russel Crowe back in a different role because his character Maximus died at the end of the original movie.

"“[It’s being done] completely with Ridley,” says Wick. “There’s no Gladiator without Ridley,” he said.

Wick also pointed out another problem in the way of the movie's sequel which arises from the fact that the protagonist Gladiator died in the original movie.