Wed Jun 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2020

‘Ertugrul’ stars Esra Bilgic, Hulya Darcan’s adorable photo wins the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 17, 2020
‘Ertugrul’ stars Esra Bilgic, Hulya Darcan aka Hayme Ana’s adorable photo wins the internet

Another photo of Turkish stars Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan and Hulya Darcan aka Hayme Ana is making rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of their fans.

Esra Biligic portrays the role of Halime Sultan, the wife of Ertugrul and Hulya Darcan essays role of Hayme Ana (Ertugrul's mother) in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi.

In the latest photo, Esra and Hulya looked endearing while flashing smiles at the camera.

The dazzling picture has taken the internet by storm.

The drama series has won the hearts of millions of fans in Pakistan as well after state-run TV started airing it with Urdu dubbing.

It may be noted here that Esra often shares her adorable photos with fans on social media, however, Hulya Darcan has kept her Instagram account private.

