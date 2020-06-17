Pakistani celebrities pay homage to Tariq Aziz after his death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani celebrities expressed their grief over the death of legendary TV host Tariq Aziz and paid rich tributes to him.
Famed Pakistani TV host, actor and politician Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore at the age of 84 on Wednesday.
Pakistani stars turned to social media and paid tribute to the Neelam Ghar host.