Wed Jun 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 17, 2020

Pakistani celebrities pay homage to Tariq Aziz after his death

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 17, 2020
Showbiz stars pay homage to Tariq Aziz

Pakistani celebrities expressed their grief over the death of legendary TV host Tariq Aziz and paid rich tributes to him.

Famed Pakistani TV host, actor and politician Tariq Aziz passed away in Lahore at the age of 84 on Wednesday.

Pakistani stars turned to social media and paid tribute to the  Neelam Ghar host.



Heartbreaking....

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on



"Dekhti aankhon suntay kaano" .. aaj jese Pakistan Tv ke sir se kisi buzurg ka saaya uth gaya. A few faces make us feel as if the time stands still, their presence makes us belief that still we have a connection to our past, they are the reminiscences of timelessness, like moon, sun and fragrances attached to flowers. The legend, the institution, the trendsetter, an era in himself, the poet, the undisputed king of gameshows , the inaugral voice of PTV, Tariq Aziz Sahab was certainly one of them who made us believe that still we have affinity with rapidly blurring hues and fading colours of yesterday. R.i.P Sir!!! Aap jesa koi ab koi nahi aaye ga. "Hum wo syaah bakht hain tariq ke sheher mein .. Kholain dukaan kafan ki to sub merna chhor den". Inna Lillahe Wa Inna Elehe Rajeoon.

A post shared by (@imranabbas.official) on


