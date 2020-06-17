Gigi Hadid shares teaser for her appearance on 'Beat Bobby Flay' show

Gigi Hadid has teased her appearance on 'Beat Bobby Flay' show as she posed with chef Anne Burrell.



The supermodel shot the episode in October 2019 and will be teamed up with chef Anne Burrell. The show will air on Sunday .



The 25-year-old has long expressed her love for food, cooking and Food Network shows. 'So pumped. Let's go,' Gigi said when walking out on the set.

'I'm the biggest fan of the show, you know that, and sometimes I like to see you win but usually not.'

Gigi looked stunning in sheer maroon colored top. She teamed the look with a pair of wide-legged trousers of a lighter shade and accessorized with a collection of gold necklaces.

Gigi's dark blonde hair was slicked back into a voluminous ponytail and her glam was kept dewy.

The model also spoke about her work and life schedule at that time: 'I'm been working a lot and I have a farm so I've been growing stuff in my own garden and I'm like cooking and watching Food Network. I love it and it's what grounds me.'