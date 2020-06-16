Sushant Singh Rajput ‘couldn’t make friends’ because ‘they don’t take his calls'

Sushant Singh Rajput ‘couldn’t make friends’ because ‘they don’t take my calls

Sushant Singh Rajput’s passing has majorly shifted the world view on mental illnesses and due to the gut-wrenching realities it forced Indians to come to terms with, the entire world is angrily protesting against the nepotism running deep within the heart of the industry at large.

In a past interview which recently resurfaced, the actor admitted some painful details surrounding his life which was laughed off at the time.

In the clip, Sushant can be heard stating, “I just cannot make friends. Not because I don’t like people, I really like them, but somehow they don’t find my conversations very interesting. So, the first time they will pretend to be liking me but then they somehow don’t take my calls.”

Check out the clip below:




