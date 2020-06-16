Saif Ali Khan calls out Bollywood over hypocrisy with their 'sudden love' for Sushant Singh

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has called out the industry insiders over their ‘hypocrisy’ for mourning the loss of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The 48-year-old actor during a conversation with Times of India, hit out at all the stars paying tribute to the deceased actor while they bullied him when he was alive.

“There are so many people who’ve made comments so quickly. And it just seems to me that people are somewhere gaining some mileage from this poor fellow’s tragedy, you know, whether it’s to show compassion or to show interest or to show some political stance,” he said.

"So many people are talking rubbish in this nonstop kind of barrage on social media and it’s just embarrassing, really, I think,” he continued.

“Out of respect for him, for Sushant’s tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else,” he added.

Earlier, some fans also questioned the sincerity of tributes by a handful of Bollywood stars including Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt who have previously been accused of mocking the deceased actor.

Many accused them of shedding fake tears with the hashtag #BoycottBollywood also trending, for not showing respect to the star when he was alive.

Social media users also dug up old videos of the actor where he had been called up on stage by Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor who poked fun at him while he was visibly uncomfortable.

Kangana Ranaut too had attacked Bollywood A-listers as she released a video attacked Karan Johar for paying more heed to star kids.