PM Imran to arrive in Karachi for two-day official visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today [Tuesday] evening on his official two-day visit to discuss various issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic with political leaders in Sindh, Geo News reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah will also call on the prime minister.

The premier will inspect the mobile hospital set up for coronavirus patients at the Governor's House. He will also meet provincial lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and coalition parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance.