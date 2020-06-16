Priyanka Chopra calls mother an inspiration & strength, sends her birthday wishes

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has called her mother Madhu Chopra an inspiration and strength, sent birthday wishes.

On the occasion of her mother's birthday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to share a video compilation full of their photos together and relishing some old memories with a smile on her face.

The two of them are away from each other right now, and so PeeCee wrote a heartfelt post and also some kind words along with the video.

The actress wrote, "My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything. Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads."







