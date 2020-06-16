close
Tue Jun 16, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput demise: John Cena offers condolences in heartfelt post

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: John Cena offers condolences in heartfelt post 

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has not only left Bollywood stars in a deep state of shock, but  international personalities too, who have come forth paying tribute to the late actor. 

Former WWE star John Cena offered condolences  on Sushant's death with a heartfelt post on Monday. 

Cena posted a black and white picture of the actor,  following on his tradition of not having any captions accompanied with his posts. 

Sushant's fans thanked the Fast & Furious 9 star for his  tribute.

Sushant had, reportedly, committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. 

He was found dead at his residence on June 14 and investigation into the cause of his suicide is underway. 

