Major cities of Pakistan undergo COVID-19 'smart lockdown'

Areas in major cities in Pakistan underwent a 'smart lockdown' on Tuesday after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a list of 20 cities identified as coronavirus hotspots across the country, reported Geo News.

Parts of Islamabad and Peshawar have been sealed with major areas of Lahore set to go under lockdown from midnight tonight.

Moreover, areas identified in Swat include Bahrain, Matta, Babuzai, Kabal, Barikot, Khariri, Gwalerai and Odigram.

Other tehsils identified by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department include UC Qambar, Saeedoshareef, Breekot Gharbi, Quetta Sharki, Kozabandi and Madin.

More than 489 people have been infected in these areas, the provincial health department said.

In Peshawar, the four areas that have identified as coronavirus hotspots were sealed with both outgoing and incoming ways sealed. Lockdown has been imposed in Ahsrafia Colony, Channa Road, Danishabad and Hayatabad in Phase 1/Sector E-1.

Police have been deployed in the areas with markets except for grocery stores and medical stores.

Similarly, in Sindh’s Ghotki, four areas have been sealed and section 188 imposed after it was identified as one of the areas.

“A total of 20 cities across Pakistan have been identified as having likely increase in ratio/speed of infection which needs restrictive measures for containment,” a statement by the NCOC had said on Monday.

Pakistan has reported over 148,000 cases and more than 2,800 deaths so far from the novel coronavirus.

In Islamabad, authorities have already sealed G-9/2 and G-9/3 for having over 300 cases. While I-8, I-10, Ghauri Town, Bharakhau, G6 and G7 were being monitored, the NCOC had said.

The other cities identified by the NCOC are Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Swat, Hyderabad, Sukkar, Sialkot, Gujarat, Ghotki, Larkana, Khairpur, DG Khan, Malakand and Mardan.

The NCOC shared that the TTQ strategy is aimed at identifying disease spread, focused clusters/hotspots to enable targeted lockdowns and need-driven resource optimisation at all levels.

Punjab govt imposes complete lockdown in some areas of Lahore

Addressing a press conference on Monday, provincial Health Minister Yasmin Rashid had announced that a complete lockdown would be imposed in some areas of Lahore due to rising coronavirus cases being reported in the provincial capital.

“Many areas of Lahore will be shut down 12am onwards from tomorrow (Tuesday),” said the minister. She added that the areas that will experience a complete lockdown include Shahdra, Shad Bagh, Mazang, Harbanspura, Old Lahore, Nishtar Ground, Cantt.

Meanwhile, some areas in Gulberg would also be closed completely and some societies in Lahore’s Iqbal Town as well.

“Food stores and pharmacies will remain open in these areas,” clarified the minister, adding that the areas will undergo a complete lockdown for at least two weeks. She added that these areas will be reopened after t the situation is assessed.

In Punjab, Lahore is the worst affected city and has reported over 27,000 cases.

Five towns identified in Karachi as ‘hotspots’

Separately, in a letter to Deputy Commissioner Karachi West, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Shafique Ahmad identified 16 union councils in Karachi’s West where smart lockdown should be imposed.

Towns include Gadao, Baldia, Kemari, SITE and Orangi.

Areas identified include, UC-5 Songal which includes Gulshan Maymar, Khuda ki Basti. UC-6 Maymarabad which includes Surjani sector - L1,5C,5D,4B,4C,7A.

In Kemari, UC-1 Bhutta Village which includes Saeedabad Masjid Road and Umer Khan Road, UC-2 Sultanabad which includes the Habib Public School street and UC-3 Kemari which includes Docks and Majeed Colony.

In Baldi, UC-3 Islama Nagar which includes Naval Colony, UC-4 Naiabadi which includes sectors 4C and 8B, UC-5 Saeedabad which includes Area 5G, 5J and A3.UC-6 Muslim Mujahid which includes Afridi Colony and UC-7 which includes Mujahir Camp and Kokan Colony.

In SITE, UC-4 Metroville’s entire area has been identified as a hotspot while UC-6 Frontier Colony’s sectors 4 and 5 have been included. In UC-7 Banaras, Islamia and Subhani Muhalla have been identified.

In Orangi, UC-6 Ghaziabad’s Christian Colony, UC-11 Data Nagar’s area 7A/B sector 8 and UC-12 Mujahid Colony’s Millatabad, Gulfamaad Aligarh Colony have been identified as coronavirus hotspots.