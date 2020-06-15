PPP leader Shehla Raza becomes latest politician to be infected with COVID-19

PPP leader Syeda Shehla Raza said on Monday she has tested positive for the coronavirus, requesting people to pray for her recovery.

In a Twitter post, the PPP minister shared a photo of her test result, adding that she is awaiting the results of her family members.

On Saturday, PPP leader and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani also tested positive for the virus.

His son, Kasim Gilani alleged that the Imran Khan-led government and National Accountability Bureau endangered the life of his father by summoning him in corruption reference.

Earlier, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had tested positive for coronavirus.

PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Marriyum Aurangzeb had also tested positive for the virus.

They joined a long list of lawmakers who have tested positive for the virus, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PTI MPA from Sindh Khurrum Sher Zaman.

Last week, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PTIA MNA Jai Prakash contracted the infection.

PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon also announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation. Memon is the Sindh government’s focal person for coronavirus in Hyderabad and also attended the provincial assembly session a few days ago.