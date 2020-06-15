Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Yasir Hussain shares a thought-provoking note

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain has shared a thought-provoking message over the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.



The Jhooti actor turned to Instagram to mourn the demise of Sushant, saying “Very sad to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. RIP.”

Sharing a photo of the Bollywood actor, Yasir further said in his Instagram story “Isi liye mai hamesha kehta hun k fame, success aur paisy se barh k hai mental peace aur sehat (That's why I always say that mental peace and health is more important than money, fame and success).”

He went on to say “Hum ghalat taraf bhaag rahy hn. Doston aur family ko apny pas rakhen gari aur bank balance ko nahi (We are running in a wrong direction. Keep friends and family close to you, and not bank balance and car).”

“Sushant singh jesay kamyab insaan ka aisy jana is baat ki daleel hai (The passing of a successful person in his life like Sushant Singh is proof of it)”.