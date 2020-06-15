Sushant Singh death: Priyanka Chopra says ‘I’m stunned, words cease to make sense’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left millions of his fans heartbroken. The superstar had, reportedly, committed suicide in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Ever since the news of Sushant's death surfaced, several celebrities have paid their condolences on social media.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to micro blogging site Twitter and mourned the unfortunate demise of the 'PK' star. She shared a beautiful picture of Sushant wherein he was seen spreading happiness with his contagious smile.

She captioned the post : “I'm stunned. U must have been in so much pain. I hope u are at peace wherever u are my friend. Gone too soon.I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise. Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family & everyone grieving this huge loss” followed by a broken heart emoticon.

