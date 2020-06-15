Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan say they will miss Sushant Singh

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajpu on Sunday.

Sushant's death sent shockwaves through Bollywood and Indian sport, with tributes and condolences pouring in on social media.

"He loved me so much... I will miss him so much," he said of Sushant, adding that the actor's death was "extremely sad... and so shocking."

Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.



Salman Khan also used his Twitter account to express his condolences over the death of "PK" actor.

"U will be missed #RIPSushant," wrote Salman Khan.



