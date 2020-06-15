close
Sun Jun 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 15, 2020

Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar react to Sushant Singh's death

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 15, 2020

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

Condolences poured in after reports about his sudden death emerged.

Pakistani actors have also expressed deep sorrow over the death of  Sushant Singh.

Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan and Mahira Khan were among the Pakistani stars who took to social media to mourn the death of the talented Indian actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

Latest News

More From Entertainment