Mahira Khan, Saba Qamar react to Sushant Singh's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who won acclaim for his role in the 2016 biopic of then Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was found dead at his home in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.



Condolences poured in after reports about his sudden death emerged.

Pakistani actors have also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Sushant Singh.

Saba Qamar, Ayeza Khan and Mahira Khan were among the Pakistani stars who took to social media to mourn the death of the talented Indian actor.

