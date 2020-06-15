Budget documents show billions allocated for multiple Karachi projects

ISLAMABAD: Billions of rupees have been allocated for multiple projects in Karachi — including the Green Line Rapid Transit — by the federal government, according to documents related to the FY2020-21 budget.

The federal government has allocated Rs7.95 billion for the intelligent transport system — part of the Green Line Rapid transit line under construction in Karachi.



Meanwhile, a sum of Rs3 billion was allocated for the Green Line bus project and over Rs2.357 billion earmarked for the Greater Karachi water supply scheme.

The budget documents show that Rs650 million and Rs350 million were allocated, respectively, for the construction of the Mangophir-Banaras and Nishtar-Mangohpir roads.

In addition, a sum of Rs384 million was allocated for reinstating the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) firefighting system and Rs500 million for the construction on interchange on the Malir Link Road.

The federal government also earmarked Rs440 million for the road construction on the Malir Dam.

The documents indicated that Rs217.9 million were allotted to the construction of water and drainage line and roads in Karachi’s East district, whereas Rs623 million and Rs120.74 million was allocated for the same project in the Korangi and Central districts, respectively.

The documents also showed that sums worth Rs1.32 billion, Rs986.6 million, Rs606.3 million, Rs155.9 million, Rs145.1 million, and Rs95.4 million were allocated for the water, drainage, and roads in various union councils (UCs) of the Central district, KMC and the South and West districts, East district, West district, Korangi-Malir district, and the South district, respectively.