Michael Jackson fans say King of Pop stands vindicated

Fans and supporters of Michael Jackson on Saturday marked the 14th anniversary of the day when the singer was found not guilty in a child abuse case.

#MichaelJacksonVindicated became one of the top hashtag trends on Twitter as his fans paid tribute to the singer.

Users were posting pictures and videos of Michael as they expressed their love for the late singer who died in 2009.

He was found not guilty of all counts in the trial that pushed him to his physical and mental limits.

The singer was required to prove that the allegations levelled against him were totally false.

Earlier this week, US rapper Kanye West expressed admiration for Michael Jackson and seemingly opposed the documentary made against him.

He said documentaries should not be allowed to "tear down our heroes".