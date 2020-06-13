Quentin Tarantino faces criticism over constant use of n-word in his films

Quentin Tarantino has been slammed by Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley for constant use of the n-word in his films.

The Django Unchained director's use of the slur has been called painful and infuriating by John Ridley in an interview with PA news agency.

He said Quentin "in some ways luxuriates in the word," adding, "it’s not used in a particular context, it’s just used to be used. It’s painful and it’s infuriating. But at the same time, I wouldn’t sit and say, 'OK, you can never use that word.'"

According to Metro.co.uk, John was at the forefront to force Warner Media to remove Gone With The Wind from HBO Max over racial depictions.

According to the publication, Quentin Tarantino directorial Hateful Eight and Django Unchained sued the n-word 65 and 110 times respectively.