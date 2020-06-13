close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2020

Release date of Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' announced

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 13, 2020

Warner Bros. have postponed “Wonder Woman 1984” release to October 2020 from August.

The new release date for Gal Gadot's upcoming film "Wonder Woman 1984" is October 2.

The actress  expressed her excitement in an Instagram post along with multiple pictures of cinemas announcing the release date for her film.

"The new release date for WW84 is October 2, 2020. Wow, it's finally happening, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck with us through this time, thank you so much! We couldn't have done this without you. I'm so excited for you to get to see it #WW84 it will be worth the wait," she captioned her post.


