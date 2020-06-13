Kiara Advani marks 6 years in Bollywood by thanking team 'Fugly', Akshay Kumar

Kiara Advani marks 6 years of her Bollywood debut, thanks team Fugly, Akshay Kumar for journey

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has extended gratitude to team Fugly and Akshay Kumar as her debut film marks six years since its release.



Kiara Advani, who stars in several hit films like MS Dhoni, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz and others, made her Bollywood debut with Kabir Sadanand-directorial Fugly in 2014.

The film, released on June 13, 2014, had a special appearance by superstar Akshay Kumar.

Kiara turned to Instagram and Twitter and thanked Akshay Kumar and team Fugly for the Bollywood journey.

Sharing behind the scenes from the sets of the film, she wrote, “Throwback to 6 years ago where it all began. My very first film will always be so so special.. so grateful for #fugly @akshaykumar Sir @ashviniyardi @k_sadanand the entire team and all the fans who have been a part of my journey from the very start, I love you all.”

