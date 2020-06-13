Nicki Minaj, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s music video ‘Trollzz’ sets new records

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new music video Trollzz has broken the record for most views ever in 24 hours for a hip-hop video.



The Feeling Myself singer turned to Instagram and shared the exciting news with her fans and followers. She wrote, “Thank you for watching y’all #TrollzVideo just broke the record for most views ever in 24 hours for a hip hop video. 46 million & counting.”

In a previous post, the 37-year-old rapper wrote, “#Trollz #1 in 48 countries. Love you. Thank you.”

In May, 6ix9ine’s GOOBA had received an impressive 43.55 million views in its first 24 hours of its release, which was the largest debut figure ever posted by a hip-hop video.