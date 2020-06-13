Meghan Markle ‘mortified’ about getting dragged into Jessica Mulroney's mess

Meghan Markle was ‘mortified’ to be dragged into the mess created by her best friend Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle has taken a step back from her best friend Jessica Mulroney after her recent controversy.

According to Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex was ‘mortified’ to be dragged into the mess created by her pal’s ‘tone-deaf’ and racist remarks against a black social media influencer.

The report cited a close friend of the former actor as saying: “Meghan is absolutely mortified that she’s been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was tone-deaf and heartbreaking.”

“Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what’s at stake, she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public,” the friend continued.

“She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation,” they said adding that this could be the end of their friendship.

Social media influencer, Sasha Exeter hit out at Mulroney earlier this week, saying the 40-year-old had displayed ‘problematic behavior’ and had ‘taken offence’ when she had urged her followers to speak out on Black Lives Matter.

“For her to threaten me ― a single mom, a single black mom — during a racial pandemic blows my mind. Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this: She is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing. Textbook white privilege, really, in my personal opinion,” Exteter said.

Mulroney has since been sacked from her Canadian network CTV’s I Do Redo wedding series, as well as from her gig as a fashion contributor of ABC’s Good Morning America.