Sridevi angered and did not talk to Boney Kapoor for 8 months after he proposed her: Blast from the past

Sridevi was angered and did not talk to Boney Kapoor for 8 months after he proposed her: Blast from the past

Indian film producer Boney Kapoor and her late wife Sridevi got married on June 2, 1996 and the couple share two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi.



Sridevi and Boney’s love affair and marriage is not less than a filmy story as she was the second wife of Mr India producer.

Boney Kapoor was already a married person when the Bollywood filmmaker fell in love with Sridevi and proposed her.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sridevi got upset and did not talk to Kapoor for eight mothers after he proposed her.

And it is also very interesting that Boney Kapoor proposed Sridevi when he came to drop her at her residence after returning from a dinner outing with friends.

Sridevi’s mother was also supposed to attend the party but she suddenly fell ill.

Later, Sridevi and Boney tied the knot and remained together happily until the last breath of the MOM actress.

She died on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.