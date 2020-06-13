close
Sat Jun 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 13, 2020

Kim Kardashian reveals her son Psalm just started walking

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 13, 2020
Kim Kardashian reveals her son Psalm just started walking

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that her youngest son 13-month-old Psalm has just started walking.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star shared the exciting news with fans and followers on Instagram.

Sharing sweets photos of mother-son duo, Kim Kardashian revealed, “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!”.

Psalm was born in May 2019, and recently celebrated his first birthday.

The endearing post has garnered millions of hearts within no time.

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also showered love on Kim Kardashian and her son Psalm's photo.

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are also parents to son Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 2, and North 7.

Latest News

More From Entertainment