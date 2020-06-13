Kim Kardashian reveals her son Psalm just started walking

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that her youngest son 13-month-old Psalm has just started walking.



The Keeping Up With Kardashians star shared the exciting news with fans and followers on Instagram.

Sharing sweets photos of mother-son duo, Kim Kardashian revealed, “My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!”.

Psalm was born in May 2019, and recently celebrated his first birthday.



The endearing post has garnered millions of hearts within no time.

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan also showered love on Kim Kardashian and her son Psalm's photo.

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are also parents to son Saint, 4, as well as daughters Chicago, 2, and North 7.