Kylie Jenner dazzles in eye-popping patterned bodysuit

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner left her admirers spellbound as she gave them a close look at her highlighted hair in a series of Instagram photos on Friday.

The photo was taken Monday while the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star celebrated her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou's 23rd birthday party.

She showcased her curvy figure in an eye-catching patterned bodysuit that mirrored one she wore back in January.

The reality star simply captioned the photo with four white hearts and a partly cloudy emoji.



The skintight look flaunted Kylie's curvy figure and featured a coral-like geometric pattern in yellow, gray and black.

In a follow-up photo, she swept her hands through her hair while gazing seductively at the camera and showing off her best pout.



