Actor who slammed Meghan Markle for ghosting high school boyfriend apologises

TV actor Nema Vand, who earlier claimed Meghan Markle ghosted her high school boyfriend after bagging a role in Suits, has come forth apologising for his statement.

The Shahs of Sunset star who stated Meghan had dated one of his close friends in high school said, "So this has been a nightmare for me and I’m not even going to address it again ’cause it’s been a nightmare,” Vand said during Wednesday's podcast of Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.

“I told an incidental story on Scheananigans that I thought was fun and cutesy and then I retold the same story on another podcast because again, fun and cutesy, and in the back of my mind I’m like, ‘This s–t’s already been out there, I talked to Scheana about this.’ And it went wild.”



“I learned my lesson. Don’t f–k with the queen because it was ridiculous. People get really crazy about Meghan Markle and in no way was I trying to disrespect Meghan Markle! It was a compliment to her. I was saying she was so sweet and kind.”

“I apologize to Meghan who is a very sweet person and has always been nothing but and I’m leaving it — those are 2019 problems,” Vand concluded. “I’m not taking that energy to 2020. I learned my lesson. Big time.”



Earlier in May, Vand had revealed Meghan dumped one of his friends Gabe during high school.

“My friend Gabe that I grew up with dated Meghan in high school, and he said that after she got on Suits, they were friends for years afterward,” he explained at the time.

“And he was like, ‘Yeah, she kind of, like, ghosted me after Suits,’ and it, like, really hurt his feelings. I got the sense that Gabe really valued her friendship," he had said.

