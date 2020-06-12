close
Fri Jun 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 12, 2020

Jessica Mulroney criticised for threatening Sasha Exeter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 12, 2020
Jessica Mulroney bashed over giving a 'threat in writing' to Sasha Exeter on ‘white privilege’ comments

Jessica Mulroney’s ‘white privilege’ called into question after being blamed for not using her platform to speak out against the violence occurring on black lives.

Sasha Exeter has been very vocal about her claims against the star, urging fans to “use their voice for good and help combat the race war and what’s happening to the Black community.” Recently Sasha admitted that she received 'threat in writing’ by Jessica.

View this post on Instagram

It’s taken me a long time to jump back on here and share something on my feed. I admire all of you posting on your feeds either amplifying your own voice or amplifying black voices. I have found the last week incredibly exhausting. Trying to maintain my composure in this space witnesses optical allyship, gaslighting, media propaganda and just flat out ignorance. Having to stay strong and positive at home, fearing my energy will be absorbed by the most important person to me, my child.⁣ ⁣ Truthfully, I am also still incredibly shocked that I am witnessing a time where my people have been given the mic to finally speak our truth after being silenced for 400 years. With that comes a feeling of being overwhelmed...well for me anyways. I just told a friend this morning as I broke into tears, that it’s like I’ve had my lips sewn shut for 40 years and someone has just cut the thread, allowing me to finally speak about all I’ve witnessed and endured being a black female growing up in Canada and living in the US. Like where do I even start? ⁣ ⁣ And now that the conversations are finally flowing, I think I can speak on behalf of other black women (and perhaps men as well) I am now realizing the amount of microaggression and racism I was exposed to throughout my life and expected to suppress. Can’t lie, I am so angry. Realizing that some of the shame I may have felt when I was younger wasn’t my fault, but the fault of people’s ignorant, privileged, problematic behaviour ⁣ ⁣ I have a role. I have a voice...no matter how many people try and tell me I don’t. As the days and weeks pass, our timelines will inevitably drift back to more posts about our everyday lives and sponsored content, but I’m going to promise to not stop talking or sharing. We have come so far and we ain’t going back because #blacklivesmatter

A post shared by SoSasha (@sashaexeter) on

In her post, she claimed that despite being friends with “arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world”, Jessica had not done her part or used her platform for good.

Sasha further added that Jessica “is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin… And that my friends gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.”

She even dubbed this threat as a “textbook” example of white privilege at work. While Jessica apologized to the social media influencer in the comment section, she slipped in a threat via DMs. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

View this post on Instagram

Please read my statement. It is from my heart.

A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on

A short while later Jessica replied to the claims against her with a heartfelt apology claiming, “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.”

