Jessica Mulroney criticised for threatening Sasha Exeter

Jessica Mulroney bashed over giving a 'threat in writing' to Sasha Exeter on ‘white privilege’ comments

Jessica Mulroney’s ‘white privilege’ called into question after being blamed for not using her platform to speak out against the violence occurring on black lives.

Sasha Exeter has been very vocal about her claims against the star, urging fans to “use their voice for good and help combat the race war and what’s happening to the Black community.” Recently Sasha admitted that she received 'threat in writing’ by Jessica.

In her post, she claimed that despite being friends with “arguably one of the most famous Black women in the world”, Jessica had not done her part or used her platform for good.

Sasha further added that Jessica “is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin… And that my friends gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.”

She even dubbed this threat as a “textbook” example of white privilege at work. While Jessica apologized to the social media influencer in the comment section, she slipped in a threat via DMs. "She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation about race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

A short while later Jessica replied to the claims against her with a heartfelt apology claiming, “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true. I did not intend in any way jeopardize her livelihood. We had a disagreement and it got out of hand. For that I am sorry.”

