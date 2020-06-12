Meghan Markle 'absolutely involved' in working for royal patronage back in UK

Meghan Markle has been working earnestly for her royal patronages back in the UK even after moving to Los Angeles with Prince Harry and Archie earlier this year.

Kate Stephens, CEO of one of Meghan's charities named Smart Works, revealed that "she still is absolutely involved."

While speaking to The Flock, Stephens said, “She came to see us first before she was married, when she was getting to know the charity sector in the UK. I think she just really connected with what we were doing and the way that we were doing it."

The Duchess of Sussex joined hands with the charity in January 2019 and helped empower unemployed and vulnerable women to aid them in returning to the workplace by providing coaching tips and professional attire for job interviews.

It was only recently that Meghan mentored an applicant before her job interview at Smart Works, via a heartwarming video call she made from LA.

“She saw the impact we were able to have, in terms of both the clothes and the coaching, in helping women," Stephens said.

"I think that’s always been a part of her own ethos, so she came quietly to see us over the course of that year and then when we asked her to be our patron, she said yes, which was lovely."

Stephens, added, "She’s had great ideas and has been a great inspiration to our clients above all else. Whenever she comes to see us, she always gets involved in dressing and coaching our clients as well as bringing her ideas to the table too. And she still is absolutely involved.”

Earlier in September 2019, Meghan described as working with Smart Works as, "When I first moved to the UK it was incredibly important to me personally to be able to connect with people on the ground who were doing really important work."

“The reason why I was drawn to Smart Works is that it reframed the idea of charity as community…..it’s a network of women supporting and empowering other women in their professional pursuits," she said at the launch of her capsule collection.