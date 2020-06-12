Justin Bieber calls on Justin Trudeau to commit more to fight coronavirus

Singer Justin Bieber is calling on his fellow Canadians to reach out to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for more global COVID-19 response funding.

The Canadian pop star is part of Global Citizen’s current campaign 'Global Goal: Unite For Our Future'. The singer wants to make everyone’s voices are heard.

“Canada. We gotta stand up for each other at home and people around the world. Join me and @GlblCtznCAN to help ask @JustinTrudeau to commit to fight coronavirus worldwide with other nations. Take action here,” Bieber tweeted.



The “Global Goal: Unite For Our Future” campaign “looks to address the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalized communities — including people of colour, those living in extreme poverty and others facing discrimination.”



The campaign will end on June 27 with a pledging summit. Other celebs to take part have included Miley Cyrus and Hugh Jackman.