Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has reportedly sought divorce from her husband Brandon Blackstock. She has also demanded a joint custody of their children.
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, who wed in October 2013, share two kids: daughter River Rose and son Remington Alexander.
Kelly Clarkson is ending her nearly seven-year marriage to husband Brandon Blackstock.
The singer, 38, citing irreconcilable differences, filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4.
Clarkson met the music manager, 43, at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006. They got engaged in December 2012.