Kiara Advani shares how the ‘Kabir Singh’ backlash took a toll on her

Kiara Advani expressed how she wishes the film would’ve been done a bit differently

Bollywood film Kabir Singh was perhaps one of the most controversial films made till date.

And while the stars of the film have addressed the controversy it stirred previously, Kiara Advani stepped forth once again expressing how she wishes the film would’ve been done a bit differently.

During an interview with Anupama Chopra, Kiara said: “Both Shahid and myself were well aware of the film (we were getting into), and everything that we knew would come with it.”

She further stressed how none of the characters she has ever played have mirrored her actual personality.

“And Kabir Singh was probably the hardest of them all, because anyone who knows me knows my thinking,” she said, terming the film ‘real and flawed.’

“So much was made out of it, and so much backlash happened, it was so exhausting. The director had his perspective, we had ours, and the audience theirs and that was divided, but I feel you can’t disrespect the intelligence of the audience.”

“On some level, there were things that were raised in the debate (around the film) that were actually healthy... Somewhere we get really hard on certain films, and I don’t know if it was that fair to be that hard on this film,” she went on to say.

“Sometimes I wonder had you seen Preeti’s life when she goes missing in the second half, maybe there would have been some sort of justification... Maybe had the audience seen what she went through when the separation happened would they have been so hard?” she added.