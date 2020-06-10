Emily Giffin says past attack on Meghan Markle 'had nothing to do with her race’

Author Emily Giffin has once again come forth seeking an apology for her attack on Meghan Markle last month.



Addressing the controversial criticism she made on the Duchess of Sussex, the Something Borrowed author said, "My comments were not legitimate. They were just mean, so that’s sort of two separate things. I mean, I do think it’s OK that there’s this whole idea of is it ever OK to criticize one another? You know, as women or as people, like, should we just never get to criticize?”

Giffin added, “I think we can go too far with that. I don’t think we need to treat each other with kid gloves. Women treat each other as women with kid gloves, especially when criticized. Criticism is legitimate. But just that wasn’t the case with these comments.”

She also went to reveal that she aims “to be more careful about the impact of my words” moving forward. She also noted how she is “going to do better.”

Giffin came under fire after she called Markle 'phony' and 'unmaternal' over the latter's video on Archie's birthday.

She apologise the same day stating, “I enjoy following celebrities and analyzing them with my readers. I post dozens of IG stories a day in a very honest, unfiltered way, as if I’m confiding directly with close friends,” she wrote via Instagram on May 6. “Further, I’m very interested in the British monarchy. I always have been. See the link in my bio for an essay I wrote in the days before Meghan and [Prince] Harry wed.”



Giffin added, “To be clear, I absolutely loved that a biracial, American woman was marrying into the Royal Family. It seemed a wonderful, happy thing for everyone. I celebrated their wedding by hosting a gathering here at my home and posting many, many photos. Further, I was appalled by any signs of racism against her.”