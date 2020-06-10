close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 10, 2020

Taylor Swift urges fans to vote in order to combat racial inequality

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 10, 2020

Taylor Swift  has  urged her fans to combat racial inequality and police brutality by voting to good people in the polls this November.

The pop star asked her Twitter followers to vote local and state leaders who will address systematic racism.

'Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there,' the 30-year-old  tweeted on Tuesday. 

She added: 'In order for policies to change, we need to elect people who will fight against police brutality and racism of any kind. #BlackLivesMatter.'

Taylor recommended a Medium article former President Barack Obama wrote, in which he addressed how to create change during this time. Taylor recommended a Medium article former President Barack Obama wrote, in which he addressed how to create change during this time.

