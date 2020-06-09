Army Chief Gen Bajwa discusses peace process with Afghan leadership during Kabul trip

'Both sides discussed current developments in Afghan Peace Process and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process,' DG ISPR said in a statement. ISPR/Handout via The News

RAWALPINDI/KABUL: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the Afghan peace process with Kabul's leadership during a visit to the neighbouring country, the military's media wing said Tuesday.

In the statement, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the army chief held one-on-one meetings with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and High Council for National Reconciliation Chairperson Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

Gen Bajwa was accompanied by Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Maj Gen Iftikhar added.

"Both sides discussed current developments in Afghan Peace Process and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan led and Afghan owned peace process.

"Issues related to facilitation of trade and connectivity also came under discussion. Both sides agreed that a dignified and time-bound return of Afghan Refugees from Pakistan is key towards normalcy," the statement added.

The Afghan president expressed his appreciation for PM Imran for opening the Torkham and Chaman borders and "allowing Afghan transit goods and facilitating stranded Afghans to return to Afghanistan by land and air routes."

"The President was also appreciative of the role being played by Pakistan for Afghan Peace Process," the statement noted.