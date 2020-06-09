Daniel Radcliffe denounces J.K. Rowling as he fiercely defends transgender women

In an essay published on the website of The Trevor Project, Daniel Radcliffe slammed J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling, renowned British author after facing flak from a colossal number of social media users, is now also getting criticized by her own Harry Potter stars.

After Katie Leung, Daniel Radcliffe too has given the acclaimed writer a piece of his mind in an extensive post where he fiercely defends the transgender community.

In an essay published on the website of The Trevor Project, Radcliffe wrote: “Transgender women are women.”

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

The 30-year-old who essays the lead role in the Harry Potter films, addressed the anti-trans remarks by the writer of the fantasy novels, saying 78% of transgender and nonbinary individuals have been reported to be facing discrimination on the basis of their gender identity.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm,” he said.

Rowling on Saturday had found herself in hot water after she posted a series of controversial tweets about gender identities invalidating biological sex.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

“The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence — ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense,” she added.