Rubina Ashraf not in critical condition: Actress's daughter says 'she's fine and recovering'

Rubina Ashraf's daughter, Minna Tariq, came forth debunking reports which claimed that the actress's health had deteriorated, after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week.



On Monday, Tariq denied all rumours of her mother being in critical condition and getting shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and asked people to stop spreading misinformation.



The Ruswai actress went on to reveal that Ashraf is, in fact, fine and recovering well.

"I request everyone to please avoid spreading misinformation about my mother @ashrafrubina, she is fine and recovering," Tariq wrote on her Instagram Story.

"Please pray for her speedy recovery. Regards Minna Tariq," she added.

After Ashraf's positive COVID-19 diagnosis, social media was abuzz with news that she has been shifted to ICU, after her health worsened.

Many stars, including Humayun Saeed, Nida Yasir and others, were quick to post about the news on their respective accounts, requesting their fans to pray for the veteran actress.

Rubina Ashraf, and fellow actress Sakina Samo, tested positive for coronavirus last week.