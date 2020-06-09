‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic fears he'll 'be dead in 2-3 months'

'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic, in his letter, has claimed that he will "be dead in 2-3 months." The actor asked for immediate help from Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, and Cardi B.



"I ask President Trump to keep his word and look into making this wrong a right and grant me a miracle," Exotic reportedly wrote.



Elsewhere in the letter to his “supporters, fans, and loved ones,” he says he’s struggling to keep hope in what he describes as some pretty miserable conditions behind bars. “I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find,” he admitted.



“As most people know I was born with CVID not COVID-19,” he wrote, “and required blood infusions every 4 weeks. I have not had one since end of January, I’m losing weight, sores won’t heal, I’ll be dead in 2-3 months.”

Exotic ends his letter by referencing Michael Jackson’s Dangerous single ‘Will You Be There’, asking his husband whether he will be there or not? "My heart must know!"

