Justin Bieber and wife Hailey enjoy luxurious trip in Utah: See pics

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber enjoyed some serious public displays of affection on Saturday as they were seen getting back to nature.



The super model and pop star stripped down to their swimwear to cool off in a lake, while enjoying glamorous trip to a national park in Utah.

Hailey, 23, flaunted her stunning toned physique in a green bikini, while Justin, 26, showed off his tattoos wearing a pair of tropical-print swim shorts.

The dashing couple was seen travelling in style with an extravagant recreational vehicle (RV) that it believed to cost over $1 million.



The singer had his arm around Hailey at one stage as they looked ahead at the rocks they were about to climb, and found some time to pack on the romantic scene.









