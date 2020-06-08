Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's American dream is in 'tatters'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shook the world after they left their royal lives behind and started anew in Los Angeles.

And while the couple stays at Hollywood producer Tyler Perry’s mansion, some royal experts believe the pair’s American dream isn’t rolling out to be as smooth as they might have anticipated.

Royal editor of Daily Mirror, Russell Myers said the Sussex’s plans are “up in the air” as of now.

“All their plans are simply up in the air at the moment. They had huge plans once they settled in Los Angeles... to set up their own foundation and now obviously these plans are in tatters.”

"They had plans to launch themselves into the corporate world, into the very, very lucrative world of public speaking, where they could potentially net millions and millions of pounds for a single gig."

He further said the two are currently enjoying their celebrity status only because of their roots with the British royal family.

“Their celebrity culture is their Royal Family and that's kind of how [Americans] see Harry and Meghan. It remains to be seen how successful they will be."

Before concluding, Myers said Harry would largely be leaning on to Meghan’s success as he sees LA as a “foreign world.”