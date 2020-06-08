J.K. Rowling's anti-trans comments get slammed by 'Harry Potter' star Katie Leung

'Harry Potter' star Katie Leung stepped forward slamming J.K. Rowling and her contentious beliefs

Social media has been up in arms with J.K. Rowling over her recent anti-trans remarks, and now Harry Potter actor Katie Leung too has come forward addressing the issue discreetly.

The actor, who essays the role of Cho Chang—the only Asian character from the series—stepped forward slamming the author and her contentious beliefs without even mentioning her name.

"So, you want my thoughts on Cho Chang? Okay, here goes..." she tweeted.

Leung then shared a bunch of links to organizations providing relief to the African-American transgender community and added the hashtag #AsiansForBlackLives.

Social media users were soon lauding the actor for speaking out against the writer with absolute poise.

Earlier, Rowling had shared an article that wreaked havoc on social media. Along with the link, she commented: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate. People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

After severe backlash, she came forth defending her stance: “I respect every trans person’s right to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them. I’d march with you if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so. If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction.”

“If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”