close
Mon Jun 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 8, 2020

Anwar Maqsood finally joins Twitter, fans warmly welcome him

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 08, 2020

Veteran Pakistani playwright, satirist and humourist Anwar Maqsood has finally joined microblogging site Twitter.

Sharing a video clip in his first ever tweet, Anwar Maqsood said “This is my official account. I request you to report all other accounts that are impersonating me. Thank you.”

Fans warmly welcomed Anwar Maqsood on social media and within short time he was followed by over 18,000 followers.

Earlier, he had complained that there are fake profiles in his name on different social media platforms.

Talking to The News on Friday, Maqsood clarified that he did not have any laptop and gadget to operate any social media account. He said that he had a very small phone for communication. “I don’t have any social media account,” he stressed, adding that he was not even on WhatsApp.

After every five or six days, he said, there was a tweet from some profile having his name and picture against different institutions of the country. He said someone was trying to use his name to get fame.

Latest News

More From Entertainment