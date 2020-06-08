James Bond would become a dad in new 007 movie 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond’s upcoming movie 'No Time To Die' has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. But when it finally hits the big screen in November, 007 will have a daughter in tow, according to reports.



It is being reported that the silver-screen MI6 agent is now going to be a dad. Rumours began last week that he may have a family when call sheets – which tell actors their filming schedule – went up for sale on eBay.

An outlet, citing source, described a scene shot in southern Italy last year which featured Bond’s lover Dr Madeleine Swann, agent Nomi and a child called Mathilde, played by five-year-old Lisa-Dorah Sonne.

It was reported that Mathilde is the child of Bond and Dr Swann, played by Lea Seydoux.



The storyline is thought to have been worked on by ­Flea-bag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge after she was hired to jazz up the script.

