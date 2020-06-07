Liam Neeson mourns the death of his mother

Katherine Neeson, mother of Hollywood actor Liam Neeson, has died aged 94 in Northern Ireland.

The "Taken" actor lost his mother just a day before he was to celebrate his 68th birthday.

Although Niam has yet to publicly comment on the demise of his mother, the news of her passing was confirmed by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Her death was acknowledged during the mass at a church that was live-streamed on Facebook due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Neeson's wife Natasha Richardson died in 2009 after she received a severe head injury in a skiing accident in Canada.