Salma Hayek pays tribute to music legend Prince

Salma Hayek on Sunday paid tribute to music legend Prince on his birth anniversary and wondered what would he think of the situation that has recently emerged after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

Taking to Instagram, Salma paid tribute to Prince, who is regarded as one of the greatest musicians of his generation, .



"With everything that’s happening, maybe many people will forget that today is Prince’s birthday. But not me. I miss our two hour conversations on the phone more than ever and every time I watch the news I wonder what he would think, what song would he write," she wrote.

Salma Hayek continued, "Brother how I wish you were here living this moment you dreamt of and waited for. Happy birthday, [it] has started!"



